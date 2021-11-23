Review of reciprocal transport pact between Sikkim & Bengal sought

Darjeeling: Alleging of excesses by the Sikkim police on vehicles bearing West Bengal registration numbers, Himalayan Hospitality & Tourism Development Network (HHTDN) has demanded a review of the reciprocal agreement relating to plying of vehicles between the two States, inked in 2018. A memorandum was submitted to the Secretary, Transport department on Tuesday.



Without any prior notice, luxury taxis bearing West Bengal registration are being stopped at the Deorali motor stand and tourists are being asked to use local transport (taxis bearing Sikkim registration number) to reach the hotels alleged

HHTDN- the apex body hotels, home stays, transporters, tour operators, adventure tour operators in the Indian Himalayan region .

"This is causing a lot of harassment for the tourists. On top of that when the taxis are being served seizure list the specified charges mentioned are parking in no parking zones and other irrelevant cases. This regulation does not apply to Sikkim vehicles bringing in tourists to Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Siliguri or any other part of West Bengal," stated Samrat Sanyal, General Secretary, HHTDN.

The memorandum further states, while Sikkim vehicles are allowed to visit anywhere in Bengal, Bengal vehicles are only allowed to drop guests at Pelling, Namchi and Gangtok in Sikkim.

"Vehicles with All India tourist permit but registered in West Bengal are charged Rs. 200 per day while visiting Sikkim whereas no such charge is levied on Sikkim vehicles in West Bengal."

"Rs. 500 has to be paid per day by tourist buses with special permits. Counter signature fees have gone up from Rs. 200 to Rs. 500," stated the memorandum.

The memorandum urged the transport department of Sikkim to look into the matter immediately and intervene to resolve the problems, specially West Bengal taxis not being allowed to drop guests to the hotels in

Gangtok.

"The tourism industry of the region has suffered a major blow owing to the Pandemic and is limping back to normality. At this juncture harassment faced by tourists as well as taxi operators will further hinder the process,"

stated Sanyal.

Every year around 10 lakh domestic and 40,000 foreign tourists visit the region including Sikkim and

Darjeeling.