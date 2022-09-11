Revamping infra of rolling stock workshops under NFR

maligaon: With the aim to improve passenger safety and comfort, N. F. Railway has taken major steps by replacing the existing conventional rakes with the Linke Hofmann Busch (LHB) design rakes.



The proliferation of DEMU has also been done to ensure better passenger services. Higher numbers of wagons have also been introduced in the system to cater to the ever increasing freight demands in the Northeastern region.

With the introduction of these modern coaches & wagons, maintenance methodology and capacity also needs to be augmented. Various infrastructural developmental works are being undertaken at the rolling stock workshops under NFR for advanced maintenance and overhauling of rolling stocks.

The two vital workshops i.e. New Bongaigaon and Dibrugarh under the territory of N. F. Railway are delivering higher quantity and quality turnouts months after month. For further enhancing the turnout quantity with superior amenities and safety measures of rolling stocks, both the workshops have undertaken several infrastructure augmentation works.

Investments to the tune of Rs 70 crore has been done at the largest rolling stock workshop of NFR, to cope with the ever increasing demand of rolling stock maintenance. Work for a new shed for refurbishing of LHB coaches has started at New Bongaigaon.