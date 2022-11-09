Retired HC CJ Ritu Raj Awasthi takes charge as law commission head

New Delhi: Retired Karnataka High Court chief justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, who had headed the bench which delivered the hijab verdict, on Wednesday took charge as the chairperson of the 22nd Law Commission.

The current law panel was constituted on February 21, 2020, but its chairperson and members were appointed on Monday, months before the end of the panel's three-year term.

"Congratulated Hon Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi on assuming as the new Chairman, Law Commission of India, at my residence, New Delhi," Law Min Kiren Rijiju tweeted sharing a picture of the meeting.

The government has said the issue related to the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) may be taken up by the 22nd law panel.