Retired FCI official nabbed for bribe by Punjab Vigilance

Chandigarh: The Punjab Vigilance Bureau during its anti-corruption campaign has nabbed Shankar Shah, a labour handling incharge (retired) of FCI, Nakodar, district Jalandhar for accepting bribe of Rs 10,000.

Giving this information here on Wednesday, a spokesperson of the Vigilance Bureau (VB) said the accused labour in charge has been arrested on the complaint of Shama, of village Maheru, Jalandhar. In this regard, a case has been registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act at VB police station Jalandhar. Further investigation, in this case, is under progress and role of other officials of the FCI, if any, involved in this case would also be probed.

Revealing the details, he informed that the complainant has alleged in his complaint that the above-mentioned retired labour incharge was demanding a bribe in lieu of helping her to get back the arrears from FCI after the demise of her father. In addition to this the complainant has submitted that the accused Shankar Shah had already taken Rs 10,000 from her in this regard.

The spokesperson further added that after verification of the facts and the evidence available in this regard a VB team has arrested the accused in the presence of two official witnesses.