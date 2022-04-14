Resume special assistance to Maoist affected districts: CM Baghel to HM

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Wednesday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed impact of GST on the resources of the state, Naxal related issues and coordination with central paramilitary forces.



During the meeting here, the Chief Minister also raised various issues including increasing communication facility in Naxal affected areas, deployment of two more battalions of CRPF in Bastar and formation of 'Bastariya' Battalion.He also urged the union minister to resume the special assistance given to seven Naxal affected districts of Chhattisgarh.

"Discontinuing the GST compensation to the states will have an impact on the state's economic condition. If funds are not available for development work in Naxal-affected states, it will have a great impact on the state's economy," the chief minister said requesting a sympathetic consideration for the state.

He also discussed the issues related to the development of Naxal affected districts such as expansion of road network, livelihood development, development of banks and infrastructure etc. Baghel said that iron ore is available in abundance in Bastar region. If iron ore is made available at 30 percent discount to the steel plants to be set up in Bastar, then investment of hundreds of crores and thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities will be created there. He said that due to difficult geographical areas, grid electricity is yet to reach in large part. The fulfillment of the energy requirement of the common man and their economic development is possible only by the installation of large number of solar power plants. The Chief Minister urged for grants to build a cold chain for the processing and sale of minor forest produce, forest medicines and various types of horticulture crops in the forest areas. The union minister assured to consider the requests and suggestions on all fronts put forth by the Chief Minister.