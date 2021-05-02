Results prove there is no room for communal politics in Kerala: CM

Kannur (Ker): Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday dedicated the historic victory of the Left Democratic Front in the assembly polls to the people and said it proved that there was no room for communal politics in the state.

Flaying both the Congress-led UDF and BJP-NDA and a section of the "right wing" media for trying to tarnish the image of the government and its development and welfare programmes, he said the people have rejected their 'vicious propaganda' by giving the Left a decisive mandate.

They also believed that continuity of the Left rule was essential to retain the secular fabric of the state, he said during a press meet here.

The CPI(M) veteran distributed red-colour 'laddus' (sweet balls) symbolising the colour of the party flag before beginning the media conference.

Though the official announcement is yet to be made, the CPI(M) led LDF is leading in 99 seats and the Congress-headed UDF opposition, in 41 segments.

"The BJP made several claims during the time of election campaign.

Senior BJP leaders made announcements even on the formation of the government after the elections. They also indicated that they were going to garner several seats in Kerala," Vijayan said.

He said these leaders carried out a campaign in this regard through the media too and it was at this juncture that LDF said they would ensure BJP lost its lone seat in Kerala.

"The election results have proved that there is no room for communal politics in Kerala. The stand taken by the BJP in other states can not be replicated here," the CPI(M) strongman said.