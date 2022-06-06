'Responsibility towards public paramount'
New Delhi: Calling upon the newly elected legislators from Manipur to adopt a "public first" policy, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday underlined importance of taking all stakeholders on board while formulating any law.
Speaking on the occasion of the three-day orientation programme for the newly elected members of the legislative assembly from Manipur in New Delhi, Birla said, "Whenever you formulate a law make sure you take all the stakeholders on board, it is important to place a draft of such bills in the public domain to seek public feedback in order to make a lot more effective and publicly acceptable." The Speaker also asked lawmakers to keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call in mind to do away with obsolete and outdated laws.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort6 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Union govt planning to establish old-age homes in every district6 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 76 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
ED conducts raids against Jain6 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'6 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT