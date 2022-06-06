Millennium Post
'Responsibility towards public paramount'

BY Agencies6 Jun 2022 5:43 PM GMT

New Delhi: Calling upon the newly elected legislators from Manipur to adopt a "public first" policy, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday underlined importance of taking all stakeholders on board while formulating any law.

Speaking on the occasion of the three-day orientation programme for the newly elected members of the legislative assembly from Manipur in New Delhi, Birla said, "Whenever you formulate a law make sure you take all the stakeholders on board, it is important to place a draft of such bills in the public domain to seek public feedback in order to make a lot more effective and publicly acceptable." The Speaker also asked lawmakers to keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call in mind to do away with obsolete and outdated laws.

Agencies

