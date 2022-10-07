Reservation to SC students in hostels

Chandigarh: On the occasion of the birth anniversary of Maharishi Valmiki, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday attended the state-level programme organised at Chaudhary Devi Lal Stadium, Gohana as the chief guest. During the function, he announced that reservations in hostel accommodations will be given to the schools and college students belonging to the SC community and disadvantaged groups.



The government will soon implement a 'zero dropout policy', so that no child shall be deprived of education, said Khattar. He further announced that the two new hostels to be constructed in the state will be named after Maharshi Valmiki. He also announced to give Rs. 25 lakh for the construction work of the Trikal Samrasata Bhawan to be built in the Maharishi Valmiki Ashram. He directed the deputy commissioner to immediately release the said amount so that the construction work can be completed at the earliest.

Meanwhile, in view of the general elections of three tiers of Panchayati Raj Institutions in the state, because of enforcement of the model code of conduct, these announcements will be applicable for areas outside the code of conduct.