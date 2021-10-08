'Request made to CJI for filling vacancies at PMLA appellate tribunal'

New Delhi: The Centre Thursday told the Delhi High Court that a request has been made to the Chief Justice of India for the nomination of a Supreme Court judge or a Chief Justice of a High Court to the search committee for filling up the vacant posts at the Appellate Tribunal for Prevention of Money Laundering Act (ATPMLA).

The Centre's counsel informed Justice RekhaPalli that the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021 have been notified and the response from the CJI is now awaited to take the process of appointment further.

Once the ball starts rolling it will pass through every necessary court to reach its destination, said lawyer Manish Mohan, representing the Centre.

The Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance, Government of India notified the Tribunal (Conditions of Service) Rules, 2021 on 15.09.2021... After notification of Rules, a letter dated 21.09.2021 has been sent to Hon'ble Chief Justice of India for the nomination of Hon'ble Judge of Supreme Court or Chief Justice of High Court as the Member of Search-Cum-Selection Committee (SCSC).

"That since then, a response to the same from the office of the Hon'ble Chief Justice of India is awaited, the status report filed by Under Secretary, Department of Revenue stated.

The court sought a further status report from the Centre on the status of appointments and listed the matter for further hearing on January 18.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Fullerton India Credit Company Limited seeking direction to appoint the chairperson as the presiding officer to the appellate tribunal constituted under the PMLA to deal with economic offence cases under various laws including money laundering.

On the last occasion, the court had directed the Centre to clearly state the time frame within which it proposed to make functional the appellate tribunal here and fill up the post of chairperson and members.