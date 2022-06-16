Reopening of schools to strengthen foundation of education: Baghel

New Delhi: Students of Bastar region in Chhattisgarh were elated as over 260 government schools in four districts of Naxal-hit areas reopened today after a 15-year-long hiatus.



The Chhattisgarh government's three-pronged strategy of development, trust and security has resulted in bringing a positive change in the Naxal-hit Bastar region. The region

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel virtually announced the reopening of the schools during the Shala Pravesh Utsav (school admission fest). A total of 400 government schools continue to remain shut in the Naxal-hit areas of Bastar due to various reasons, including Naxalism.

CM said that reopening of schools in Naxal affected areas will strengthen the foundation of education. The resonating sound of bullets will now be replaced by the sound of alphabets and bells in the villages, he said, adding the move will benefit local children, mostly tribals.

Acting on the demands of local communities, the state government has decided to reopen 260 of these 400 schools in Sukma, Narayanpur, Dantewada and Bijapur districts.

With the reopening of these schools, 11 thousand 13 students will get the benefit of education. Maximum 158 in Bijapur district, 97 in Sukma district, 4 in Narayanpur district and one closed school in Dantewada district are being reopened.