Renuka Kumar appointed Minority Affairs Secretary

New Delhi: Senior bureaucrats Renuka Kumar and Sanjay Kumar Singh have been appointed as secretaries for Minority Affairs and Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances respectively as part of a minor top-level bureaucratic reshuffle effected by the Centre on Thursday.

Kumar, a 1987 batch IAS officer, is currently serving in her cadre state Uttar Pradesh. She has been appointed in place of Pramod Kumar Das, who superannuates on June 30, a Personnel Ministry order said.

Singh, a 1987 batch IAS officer of Madhya Pradesh cadre, is currently Special Secretary, Department of Agricultural Research & Education & Secretary, Indian Council of Agricultural Research.

He has been appointed as Secretary, Department of Administrative Reforms & Public Grievances and Department of Pensions & Pensioners Welfare in place of Indevar Pandey.

Pandey, a 1988 batch IAS officer of West Bengal cadre, has been appointed as Secretary, Ministry of Women & Child Development, it said.