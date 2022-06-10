'Remarks do not reflect views of government'

New Delhi: Facing widespread anger in the Arab countries over the controversial comments on Prophet Mohammad, India on Thursday said it has made it clear that the remarks do not reflect the views of the government.



"We have made it pretty clear that tweets and comments do not reflect views of government," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said at a media briefing.

"This has been conveyed to our interlocutors as also the fact that action has been taken by the concerned quarters against those who made the comments and tweets. I really do not have anything additional to say on this," he said.

Meanwhile, the Iranian foreign ministry has removed from an official readout some portions relating to Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian's conversation with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the issue of controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammad. The visiting Iranian foreign minister and the NSA held talks on Wednesday covering a wide range of issues including trade, connectivity, counter-terror cooperation and the situation in Afghanistan.

The Iranian readout on Abdollahian's talks with Doval said the foreign minister raised the issue of the controversy triggered by the comments on Prophet Mohammad and that he was satisfied by the NSA's response.

Asked at a media briefing about the readout including comments attributed to Doval that wrongdoers will be dealt with in a way that is a lesson for others, Arindam Bagchi said he would not like to comment on the conversation between Doval and Abdollahian. At the same time, he said: "My understanding is that what you are referring to in a readout has been pulled down. Even if it is I do not want to get into what was said or not."

The revised readout on the Iranian Foreign Ministry's website only carries a brief paragraph on the issue as against long references to it in the previous statement.

It said the NSA reiterated the respect of the Indian government and officials for the Holy Prophet (PBUH) and that the matter will be "treated as a lesson for others."

Asked whether the Iranian foreign minister raised the issue of controversial remarks on the Prophet in his talks with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Bagchi suggested that it was not brought up. "My understanding was that this issue was not raised during that conversation," he said.