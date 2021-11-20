Remain vigilant till repealing of laws, Channi urges people

Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has just made an announcement regarding repealing of farm laws and Punjabis especially farmers need to be cautious until the farm laws are formally repealed.



Addressing the gathering after laying the foundation stone of new sugar mill at Batala today, the Chief Minister said that conspiracies are being hatched to derail progress and prosperity of Punjab adding that those are welcoming the announcement of Prime Minister are a part of this. He said that repealing of laws is baseless until and unless guarantee of MSP for crops is not made.

Making a scathing attack on people who are welcoming the announcement of PM, the CM asked them to explain the reason to rejoice as Punjab has lost more than 700 sons and daughters during the struggle. He said it is shameful that for the sake of their vested political interests some political leaders are bent on sacrificing the interests of the state. CM Channi announced that state government will construct a memorial in name of these martyrs to perpetuate their glorious struggle for our younger generations.

Taking Akali leadership to cudgels, the Chief Minister said that the Akalis were the chief architect of anti farmers bill as they had brought one such bill in Punjab assembly which became basis for Union government to introduce it now. He said that Akalis were hand in glove with BJP in bringing these draconian laws and even they eulogised these bills until the public pressure forced them to take an opposite stance.

Training guns at the Aam Aadmi Party, the Chief Minister dared its supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal to enter in Punjab only after repealing the same bill which has been implemented by his government. The CM said that his government is distributing the public's money for the well being of people. Listing the several pro-people initiatives taken by his government, he said that power bill arrears worth Rs 1500 crore have been waived, bills to the tune of

Rs 1200 crore have been waived off in respect of motors in

rural areas.