Release MPLADS fund so that MPs can use it to help COVID patients: Digvijaya to PM

Bhopal: Rajya Sabha MP and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Digvijaya Singh has demanded from Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the MPLADS (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) fund should be released immediately so that MPs can use it to help in the treatment of the patients of COVID-19 pandemic in their respective areas.



Senior Congress leader, Singh, Tuesday wrote a letter to the PM in this regard. He said a rapid surge was being seen in the cases of Coronavirus disease across the country and the people had lost their lives due to lack of essential medicines, proper supply of the oxygen, beds and ventilators in the hospitals.

"The funds of MPLADS should be released immediately to the members of parliament so that we can use it in the tests of the disease and the treatment of the patients of the COVID-19," the former CM Singh said in his letter.

"People are making demands to purchase oxygen, oxygen concentrators, ventilators, CT-SCAN machines and Remedesivir injections to us from the various places", he stated.

Keeping in view the crisis of Covid-19 pandemic, the Union Cabinet suspended the 'Sansad Nidhi' (MPLADS) for two years from 2020 to 2022.

Digvijaya has requested the PM that the MPLANDS fund should be allotted immediately because the pandemic of COVID-19 is increasing with many-folds speed in the country and the MPs are deprived with the 'SansadNidhi' for more than a year, it will help the people in the time of pandemic.

Under the scheme, each MP has the choice to suggest to the District Collector for works to the tune of Rs 5 crore per annum to be taken up in his/her constituency. The Rajya Sabha Members of Parliament can recommend works in one or more districts in the State from where he/she has been elected.

The nominated members of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha may select any one or more districts from any one state in the country for implementation of their choice of work under the scheme.

Due to the horror phase of second wave of the Coronavirus pandemic, the Madhya Pradesh government has released the fund of the MLAs to use it to fight against the disease.