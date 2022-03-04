Release journalist immediately: Editors Guild

New Delhi: The Editors Guild of India (EGI) on Thursday demanded "immediate" release of a journalist who was recently arrested by Uttarakhand Police for allegedly promoting enmity

between castes.

The editors' body said police arrested Kishore Ram, working for news portal 'Janjwar, from Pithoragadh on February 24 under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for allegedly promoting enmity

between castes.

"The Editors Guild of India is deeply disturbed by the arrest of Kishore Ram, a journalist working for the news portal Janjwar, by the Uttarakhand Police," it said in

a statement.

"Ram has been arrested under section 153-A of the Indian Penal Code, on charges of promoting enmity between castes. This is deeply concerning as Ram has been reporting on issues pertaining to marginalised classes and lower castes for a while,"

it added.