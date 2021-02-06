Rejected politicians, bogus Bharat bashing brigade defaming India: Naqvi

Kanpur: Senior BJP leader and Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi on Saturday said "rejected politicians" and the bogus Bharat bashing brigade are involved in a criminal conspiracy to defame the country.



Speaking to reporters here, Naqvi said, "Such criminal syndicate of misinformation and Bharat bashing has always been defeated by the commitment of the people of India."

"Such people created a ruckus on the so-called intolerance in the country, raised questions on surgical strike on Pakistan, created confusion over CAA, and opposed steps taken for the well-being of people during the COVID-19 pandemic, Naqvi said.

Now, the gumrahi' (misleading) gang has hijacked the farmers' agitation and doing politics over it, he said, adding that some people in the country still have feudal arrogance .

In a statement, Naqvi said the people of the country, while rejecting all criminal conspiracies and political hypocrisies of some vested interests, have expressed trust in the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

People gave a massive mandate to the BJP-led NDA in 2014 and again in 2019. The masses have supported the policies of the prime minister by giving tremendous support to the BJP in assembly, panchayat and local bodies elections in different states and union territories, he said.

"On one hand, the Bharat bashing brigade raised false and fake propaganda of so-called insecurity among minorities, on the other hand PM Modi worked tirelessly to make all sections of society including minorities an equal partner of mainstream development," he said.