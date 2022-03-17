Refuse to believe that cops in Delhi are better than police in Bengal, says Mamata

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee refused to buy the logic that the police in Bengal is "ineffective" while its counterpart in Delhi is "highly efficient." Participating in a debate on the state Home (Police) Budget she said: "Our police force is dedicated and very efficient. It can be compared with Scotland Yard and I refuse to buy the argument that the police in Bengal is inefficient while its counterpart in Delhi is highly efficient."



Banerjee placed a Budget worth Rs 12574,36,67,000 for the Home and Hill Affairs Department for 2022-23.

Banerjee said like everywhere there may be one or two lapses of the police but for that the entire police force cannot be blamed. She said during the Covid-19 pandemic over 120 police personnel had died of the infection. During natural calamities and festivals the police force does an exemplary job. The state government observes September 1 as Police Day and believes that more and more youths join the state and Indian Police Service.

Rubbishing the allegation made by the opposition that no development has been done in the police force, she said Rs 91.87 crore has been sanctioned for procurement and implementation of various items, projects, vehicles and weapons under the Modernisation Scheme and Safety City Project.

The West Bengal Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited is carrying out constructions at Jhargram police line along with Nimtouri and Alipurduar at an estimated cost of Rs 182.46 crore. Construction of quarters for the Assistant and Deputy Commissioner are in full swing. Community policing has been taken up in a big way to develop a better understanding between the police force and public. Various community oriented projects and initiatives taken up by the police like Utsarga ( blood donation camps), Pratyasha( free computer coaching for the students in the tea garden areas),Safallya ( initiatives for unemployed youths), Swanirbhorota ( free driving training for employed youths) among others have become very popular and is serving various cross sections of people. Banerjee said the total number of regular forces created between 2011 to 2021 stands at 52,420. Indoor and outdoor training is being imparted in Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy, Barrackpore.

Banerjee said the confidence of people in the police has gone up because of the welfare initiatives taken by the police. " The state government will continue to support the police to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state."