REET case: SOG capable enough to conduct impartial probe, says min

Jaipur: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Shanti Kumar Dhariwal said that the Special Operation Group (SOG) is fully capable of conducting an impartial probe into the REET case at every level and getting the accused punished, therefore the Opposition should have full faith in its investigation. Dhariwal was giving reply on behalf of the Home Minister in a special discussion held on the REET case in the Assembly on Monday.



He said that the Opposition has not given any fact that proves the probe of SOG is going in the wrong direction. If the SOG is not investigating properly, then only the demand of the Opposition would have been justified. He told the House that the Opposition wants CBI investigation in the REET case so that CBI comes here and seals the Board Office, Strong Room etc and goes back to Delhi and the entire recruitment process is stopped.

Dhariwal said that when the Opposition was in power, then too the paper leak cases were given to the SOG. He told the members that when 25 cases of the paper leak were lodged during the time of Opposition, then why did they give the investigation to SOG and not to CBI?

He said that the cases of RAS-2014, RJS-2014, LDC-2014 and seven examinations of the University of Rajasthan were given to SOG. Besides this, paper leak cases of REET in 2016 and 2018 were given to the general police instead of SOG.

He said that even the Central Government had also given only one case out of three cases of paper leak to CBI, but no decision was taken even in that one case.

Citing an example, he said Uttar Pradesh gave the investigation to STF and not to CBI in a paper leak case. Paper of Teacher Eligibility Test-2021 got leaked at many places in Uttar Pradesh, in which 21 lakh candidates had applied. Generally, the Supreme Court too forms STF for the investigation and does not give it to the CBI.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that for the first time retired and people associated with private educational institutions were appointed as coordinators and co-coordinators in organising the exams is totally untrue. Even during the time of the Opposition, representatives of many private organisations were appointed for the examination programme.