Red Panda cub born in Darjeeling zoo

Darjeeling: World Environment Day on Saturday brought in good tidings for the Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park (Pnhzp) popular as the Darjeeling zoo. A red panda cub was born in captivity at the zoo.



"Prasanna, a zoo bred red panda gave birth to a cub on Friday at the Tobgeydanra conservation breeding centre under the Pnzhp. The cub has been fathered by Kimbu. Both the mother and cub are doing fine," stated Dharamdeo Rai, director, Pnhzp.

With the newborn cub (sex not determined) the count of red pandas has gone up to 23, added the director.