Reconsider spending on ads under 'Beti Bachao...' scheme, focus on education, health: Parl panel to govt
New Delhi: A parliamentary standing committee has recommended that the government should reconsider spending on advertisements under the 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' scheme and focus on planned expenditure allocation for sectoral interventions in education and health. The panel noted that out of a total of Rs. 446.72 crore released during 2016-2019 for the government's flagship scheme, 78.91 per cent was spent only on media advocacy.
The Sixth Report of the Committee on Empowerment of Women (2021-22) on the action taken on the subject "Empowerment of Women through Education with Special Reference to 'Beti Bachao Beti Padhao' Scheme", was presented in Lok Sabha on Thursday.
The panel said over the last six years, through focused advocacy BBBP has been able to capture the attention of political leadership and national consciousness towards valuing the girl child.
"Now, it is time to focus on other verticals by making ample financial provisions to help achieve measurable outcomes related to education and health envisaged under the scheme," it said. Calling it one of the most important schemes of the government to improve child sex ratio in backward regions and ensure education of the girl children, the committee recommend that the government should, hereafter, reconsider spending on advertisements under the scheme and focus on planned expenditure allocation for sectoral interventions in education and health.
The committee said according to the scheme's guidelines, regular or quarterly meetings are to be conducted to review the progress at the district level.
Regular process of documentation of all activities conducted at the district/block and gram panchayat level is required to be undertaken through regular reports and photographic documentation at the district level, it said.
"However, the Committee finds that there is a lapse in undertaking required number of task force meetings and collecting monthly reports or statement of expenditure from districts on time. Such examples of non-compliance of the guidelines are clear indicators that the scheme is not being reviewed or monitored properly," the committee said.
