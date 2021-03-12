Ravneet Singh is Cong's LoP in LS

New Delhi: With Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is chief of the Bengal unit of the Congress is tied up with election campaigning for the next two months, party appointed Congress leader Ravneet Singh Bittu as Leader of the party in the Lok Sabha on Thursday by replacing Chowdhury for the ongoing budget session of parliament.



Bittu, 45, will be in charge of the party's strategy in the lower house as deputy leader of the Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will also be busy with elections in Assam.

The three-time MP was first elected to the Lok Sabha in 2009 from the Anandpur Sahib constituency and then from Ludhiana in 2014 and 2019.

Bittu, who is the grandson of former Punjab Chief Minister Beant Singh who was assassinated in 1995, was appointed whip of the Congress in the Lok Sabha in August.

A youth leader from Punjab, he was the first leader to be elected in the Punjab Youth Congress from the state through the democratic elections which Rahul Gandhi introduced.

Bittu, who had protested against the farm laws at Delhi' Jantar Mantar, has been at the forefront of the farmers' agitation and was attacked during a demonstration at the Singhu border on the outskirts of the capital.