Ravi Capoor's tenure as CEO of Sansad TV ends

New Delhi: Close on the heels of M Venkaiah Naidu's exit as Vice President earlier this month, the Parliament Secretariat has relieved Ravi Capoor as the chief executive officer (CEO) of Sansad TV after his extended tenure ended on Wednesday.



Capoor, a former Indian Administrative Service officer, was appointed as the first CEO of Sansad TV formed after merging Lok Sabha TV and Rajya Sabha TV channels. It was formally launched on 15 September 2021. When Parliament is in session, both channels operate as before telecasting live proceedings in lower house Lok Sabha and upper house Rajya Sabha. But when parliament is recess, Sansad TV would telecast news, debates and features.

Though there is talk of getting a new face, preferably a professional, for the time being the speakers of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha have decided to give additional charge of the Sanasad TV CEO to Lok Sabha Secretary General Utpal Kumar Singh. Capoor was appointed in March 2021 for a period of one year after which he got a six-month extension while Naidu was still the Rajya Sabha Speaker. He started new programmes hosted by NITI Ayog former CEO Amitabh Kant, economists Bibek Debroy, Amitav Sanyal, endocrinologist Dr Ambrish Mithal.