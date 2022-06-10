Ration shops to function as CSC: J'khand

Ranchi: Over 25,000 outlets under the public distribution system in Jharkhand will function as common service centres

(CSC) to help people get assistance for various services such as payment of bills and applications for PAN cards and passports, an official release said.

In a bid to provide a slew of services to people through PDS dealers, a memorandum of understanding was signed between the state food, public distribution and consumer affairs department and CSC E-Governance India Ltd, it said.

The CSC SPV, a special purpose vehicle under the Union Ministry of Electronics & IT, provides a host of electronic services to consumers through its common service centres.

The services, which will be provided to people through PDS shops, include bill payment, application for PAN card, passport and voter ID, and availing of schemes such as PM-Kisan, PM-JAY, e-SHRAM registration, telemedicine and campaign for digital literacy, according to the release issued on Thursday.

CSCs are the access points for delivery of these essential public utility services and social welfare schemes in rural and remote areas of the country.

Another objective of the initiative is to increase the income of PDS dealers in the state.

"We welcome the government's move. But, we would like to urge it to provide some financial assistance in the initial phase, as many dealers may not be able to purchase the electronic gadgets which are required to implement the programme," Fair Price Shop Dealers Association general secretary told.