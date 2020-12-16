Rath yatra with Ramayana theme to mark two years of Chhattisgarh govt

New Delhi: Places associated with Lord Ram will be developed as Ram Van Gaman Path' in Chhattisgarh as part of an ambitious plan chalked out by Bhupesh Baghel-led state government to mark the completion of its two years, an official statement said on Tuesday.



The Ram Van Gaman Path is referred to the route taken by Lord Ram during his 14 years of exile.

The Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit project was chalked out to highlight the mythological and historical background of Chhattisgarh and its close association with the life of Lord Ram, the statement issued by Chhattisgarh information centre here said.

It not only emphasizes the places associated with the exile period of Ram, but will additionally aid in the development of areas surrounding the sites, it said.

The Ram Van Gaman circuit will be a tourist delight in each step, the statement said.

Rath Yatra with Ramayana' theme to mark Bhupesh Baghel-led Chhattisgarh government's completion of two years. Places with Lord Ram's association in Chhattisgarh to be developed as Ram Van Gaman Path, the statement said.

Senior Congress leader Baghel was sworn-in as the chief minister of Chhattisgarh on December 17, 2018.

The devotees and tourists will be able to feel the presence of Lord Ram with every footstep, during their journey of Ram Van Gaman Path. The total length of the subways, including the main route of the path, is approximately 2,260 km, it said.

Chhattisgarh was the maternal home of Lord Ram and the birthplace of his mother, Mata Kaushalya. Lord Ram along with his wife Sita and younger brother Lakshman had started their exile in the Dandakaranya region of Bastar in Chhattisgarh, the statement said.

It is also said that they spent more than 10 years of their 14 year exile period in Chhattisgarh, it added.

Spending 10 years of his (Lord Ram) exile period in Chhattisgarh, an entire range of ancient relics can be connected from Sarguja in the north of Chhattisgarh to Sukma in the south belt, which has been a source of cultural values in the state, the statement said.

The Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit is an ambitious project which aims at the development of such places by connecting them, it said.

Seventy-five places linked with Lord Ram have been identified in Chhattisgarh. Out of these places, nine locations are being developed and beautified in the first phase of the project with a budget provision of over Rs 137 crore, the statement said.

Under the first phase of this project, Seemamarhi-Harchauka in district Koriya, Ramgarh in district Sarguja, Shivrinarayan in district Janjgir Champa, Turturiya in district Balodabazar, Chandkhuri in district Raipur, Rajim in district Gariyaband, Sihawa-Saptarishi Ashram in district Dhamtari, Jagdalpur in district Bastar and Ramaram in district Sukma have been selected, it said.

The state's forest department has been enforced with the responsibility to plant more than one-and-a-half lakh saplings on both sides of the route, the statement added.