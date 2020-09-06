Rape FIR filed against BJP MLA

Dehradun: In a big setback to the ruling party, Dehradun Police on Sunday registered an FIR under the sections of rape and criminal intimidation against BJP legislator, Mahesh Singh Negi following a complaint by a woman on August 16 who had alleged that he fathered a daughter and she sought a DNA test to prove his paternity.



The police registered FIR after getting the directions from a city court where the victim had filed a petition. The MLA's wife Rita Negi has also been named in the FIR which has been registered under sections 376 (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC.

The victim's lawyer SP Singh, who had filed the petition in the court of Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, said: "The court had directed the police to lodge FIR." In her complaint, the woman accused the BJP MLA, Dwarahat, of raping her and demanded a DNA test to ascertain his relationship with her child.

The MLA had been rubbishing the allegation leveled against him by the woman. The victim had stated that the MLA's wife had also threatened her of dire consequences if she did not withdraw the complaint. The MLA's wife also registered an FIR complaint that the victim wanted to extort the MLA.