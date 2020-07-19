Rao shifted to Nanavati for neurological treatment

Mumbai: Poet and Elgar Parishad case accused Varavara Rao, a COVID-19 patient, was on Sunday shifted to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for neurological and urological treatment, an official said.



Rao, 80, was undergoing treatment at the state-run St George Hospital in south Mumbai since Thursday after being tested coronavirus positive. During treatment for COVID-19, doctors found his condition to be stable but also observed he has neurological problems, the official said.

Neurologists from the state-run J J hospital checked him on Friday and he was diagnosed as having delirium, a hospital official said.

Delirium is an acutely disturbed state of mind characterized by restlessness, illusions, and incoherence, occurring in intoxication, fever, and other disorders.

As he required neurological and urological treatment, he was shifted to the private Nanavati Hospital in the wee hours on Sunday, the official

said.

While at St George hospital, Rao responded well to COVID-19 treatment and his chest X-Ray and ECG were normal, he said adding he also underwent a CT

Scan. Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad- Maoist links case, was admitted to the J J Hospital on Monday and was later shifted to St George Hospital, after being tested coronavirus positive.

Lodged in the Taloja jail in neighbouring Navi Mumbai under judicial custody, Rao was admitted to J J Hospital after his family members and several writers and activists asked Maharashtra government to immediately shift him to hospital for treatment, citing his deteriorating health

condition.