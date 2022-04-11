'Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit aims to preserve memories linked to Lord Ram's stay in Chhattisgarh'

New Delhi: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday inaugurated the revamped Shivrinarayan temple as part of the state government's ambitious Ram Van Gaman Tourism Circuit.



"The aim of Ram Van Gaman tourism circuit is to preserve the memories linked to Lord Ram's stay in the state during his exile from Ayodhya. When it comes to places of religious significance, Chhattisgarh has a long list to offer to tourists. Lord Rama resides in the heart of people of Chhattisgarh," said Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel during the concluding ceremony of a three-day event.

Under this, nine tourist sites selected in the first phase are being renovated one by one. Along with attractive landscaping of all these tourist spots, facilities are also being developed for the tourists. In this project of Rs 139 crore, the sites related to the exile period of Lord Rama are being conserved and developed from Korea district of North Chhattisgarh to Sukma district of South Chhattisgarh.

The government spent crores on the development works of Shivrinarayan. The circuit was developed to save the memories of the exile period of Lord Rama. After Chandkhuri, development work has now been completed in Shivrinarayan.

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel had started the construction of Ram Van gaman Tourist Circuit in the year 2019 by performing Bhoomi Pujan at Mata Kaushalya Temple at Chandkhuri.

The places coming in this circuit are being developed according to the theme of Ramayana. With this ambitious scheme of Chhattisgarh government, the future generation will get the opportunity to get acquainted with its Sanatan culture and tourists of the country and abroad will also get high level facilities.

Lord Rama has its significance deep in the culture and tradition of Chhattisgarh. The main reason for this is that for the people of Chhattisgarh, Rama is not only a faith, but he is also a state of life and an ideal system.