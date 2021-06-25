Ram temple land purchase a fit case for CBI, ED probe: Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday said the alleged financial irregularities in the purchase of land by the Ram temple trust in Ayodhya was a fit case for probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) as well as the Enforcement Directorate (ED).



He said the BJP's national executive should pass a resolution to demand investigation by these agencies in the land case.

Raut was responding to reporters' query on the ED's searches at former state home minister Anil Deshmukh's premises in Nagpur and Mumbai on Friday as part of a money-laundering probe against him.

Hitting out at the Maharashtra unit of the BJP for passing a resolution in its executive demanding CBI and ED probe against Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Shiv Sena minister Anil Parab, Raut said, Are the CBI and the ED your party workers or members of the IT cell?