Ram Mandir Trust members meet PM, invite him to visit Ayodhya
New Delhi: Members of the Ram Mandir Trust, including its president Nritya Gopal Das, on Thursday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi at his residence here and invited him to visit Ayodhya.
The meeting came a day after the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra, set up recently to oversee the construction of a Ram temple in Ayodhya, met for the first time on Wednesday.
VHP leader Champat Rai, who was elected as the trust's general secretary, was present at the meeting along with treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri.
"We invited the prime minister to visit Ayodhya," Das told reporters after the meeting.
Later Rai said the trustees were called by Prime Minister Modi and it was a courtesy meeting.
