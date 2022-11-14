Rakhee Gupta Bhandari is Pb Guv's principal secy

Chandigarh: Senior and decorated IAS officer of 1997 batch Rakhee Gupta Bhandari on Monday joined as Principal Secretary to Punjab Governor Banwari Lal Purohit.



Rakhee Gupta Bhandari assumed charge of her office here at Punjab Raj Bhawan Monday morning.

A recipient of the prestigious "Stree Shakti Puruskar" award in 2011 under the Category of Rani Rudramma Devi Award for administrative skills, leadership quality and commendable work for the overall development of women by President of India

on International Women's Day, Rakhee Gupta

Bhandari has a wide administrative experience.

Apart from serving as Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Home Affairs, she has rendered service in key Ministries like Ministry of Water Resources, River Development & Ganga, Rejuvenation, Ministry of Drinking Water & Sanitation, Ministry of Power and Ministry of Textiles, Director NIFT and others.

She was also bestowed the President of India's Silver Medal for Census Operation in 2001, and was also deputed by the Government of India to Bhutan for overseeing the first Parliamentary elections as a National Observer.