Rakesh Tikait to hold meeting with Mamata on June 9

KOLKATA: Considering her as the key leader in the Opposition at the national-level, a delegation of leaders of the farmers' movement will hold a meeting with Trinamool Congress chairperson Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata to decide their future course of action.



The three-member delegation will be led by the chief of Bharatiya Kisan Union Rakesh Tikait. The other members of the delegation are also key leaders of the farmers, who are agitating demanding withdrawal of farm-laws since November 2020 at Singhu Border. The meeting is scheduled to be held on June 9.

According to political analysts, this is considered to be of utmost importance when six states including Uttar Pradesh and Punjab are going to polls in the next year and farmers' issue coupled with vaccine policy, inadequate medicine and oxygen supply and dumping of Covid victims' bodies in rivers have come as a major challenge before the BJP.

The farmers' leaders are willing to move ahead in their agitation keeping Banerjee in the front. Meanwhile, "India Wants Mamatadi" has turned out to be a new trend in social media.

The victory of farmers at Singur and Nandigram was an outcome of the fight spearheaded by Banerjee. Her party also extended support to the farmers at Singhu border. She attended a three-day-long sit-in-demonstration at Gandhi statue on Mayor Road, demanding withdrawal of the anti-farmers' laws. Tikait held a Mahapanchayat at Nandigram ahead of the Bengal polls and urged people not to cast a single vote in favour of BJP as its government in the Centre would introduce another 40 contentious bills to "take away rights of people involved in agriculture and its allied sectors."