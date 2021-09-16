Rajya Sabha: TMC MP Arpita Ghosh resigns

New Delhi: In a major political development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Arpita Ghosh has resigned from her seat in Rajya Sabha.

As per Rajya Sabha notification, the resignation of TMC member has been accepted by Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu with effect from September 15, 2021.

Her resignation has taken many of her own party members by surprise.

Sources privy to the development said that the TMC MP tendered her resignation to avoid the "embarrassment" of being suspended by the Disciplinary Committee of the Upper House that was constituted to probe the incidents of ruckus in the House during the recently concluded Monsoon Session.

Ghosh was among those suspended during the ruckus in Rajya Sabha in the recently concluded Parliament session where both MPs and marshals were allegedly injured.