Rajput's death is no more issue for parties to seek votes in Bihar

New Delhi: As campaigning for the Bihar assembly election is gaining momentum and over dozens of rallies are being addressed in a single day by all major political parties, there is no taker for the issue of Sushant Singh Rajput's death as ruling alliance is of the view that raising Rajput's issue may not work in their favour and instead of getting a handful gain, it may backfire.



Surprisingly, the BJP, which had launched Justice for Sushant campaign by releasing posters titled 'Na bhoole hain, na bhulne denge (we have neither forgotten, nor will we let anyone forget) has completely "forgotten" the actor and its leaders are taking extra precautions to not utter a single word on it.

Another key ally Janata Dal (United), who was taking all the credit in getting the Rajput's case being probed by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has also forgotten the actor and not adding it into their political speeches to fetch the votes of Rajput community.

Notably, the death of Rajput, who had died by committing suicide in June, had become a big political issue and most of the political

parties such as BJP, JDU, RJD and Congress had demanded a CBI probe.

The BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra had engaged in a big political war over the issue, which had resulted in a tussle between the police departments of Patna and Mumbai as a senior police officer of Bihar was "intentionally" quarantined by the BMC officials citing Covid-19 norms.

Commenting on the issue, BJP leader Anand Jha said, "During the campaigning, parties try to highlight all pertinent issues that are related to the voters of any particular assembly constituency."

"The issue of Rajput would always be alive as no one has forgotten the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. He was the pride of Bihar and we would neither forget it not let anyone forget it," he added.

As per political experts, all political parties, particularly JD(U) and BJP, dropped the idea of "using" Rajput issue in the election soon after the report of AIIMS forensic team confirmed that it was a suicide and not murder.

Besides, political parties even actor's cousin brother Neeraj Kumar Bablu, who is the BJP's candidate from the Chattarpur assembly seat in Saharsa district, has not shown any keen interest in making it a poll issue. As per party leaders, Neeraj and his supporters are not talking about it during their poll campaigns in the area.

It's a must to mention that in the first week of October, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had just mentioned about the order for CBI probe on the demand of the actor's family during his first web meeting with supporters. However, since then he has not spoken on the issue.

Former Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey, who took VRS and joined JDU to get party's ticket, had even released a song claiming to have been the man behind ensuring justice for the actor.