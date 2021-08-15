Rajnath to armed forces: Be prepared for any challenge

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said efforts are being made to resolve the differences on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh through dialogue with China and that the process of disengagement has been completed at some places.



In an address to the armed forces on the eve of the 75th Independence Day, Singh said the dimensions of security are constantly changing in the evolving environment and called upon the three services to be prepared for any challenge that may come their way.

"I call upon you to be prepared for any challenge that may come your way. I assure you that the government is ready and will continue to always meet your and your loved ones' needs," he said, in comments that came in the backdrop of the deteriorating security scenario in Afghanistan.

Singh said the Indian civilisation has always been peaceful since ancient times, but peace is not possible without power.

"If non-violence is our ultimate duty, protecting the integrity of the nation is equally important. Therefore, we are ready to sacrifice anything for unity and integrity of the nation," he said.

"In order to maintain peace and prosperity in the country, it is necessary that you should be alert and aware in protecting the nation wherever you are in water, land or sky," he said.

The defence minister also said that the situation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir remained in check over the last year due to vigilance and indomitable valour of the Indian armed forces.

"Ceasefire violations have also come down since February 2021. The infiltration from across the border has stopped due to vigilance of the armed forces and para-military forces," he said in the address aired on All India Radio.

"In eastern Ladakh, efforts are being made to resolve the differences on the Line of Actual Control (LAC) through dialogue with China. The process of disengagement has been completed at some places," he said referring to the border row with China. Both sides have already disengaged from areas around the North and South banks of Pangong lake as well as from Gogra.

Referring to Army Subedar Neeraj Chopra's feat, Singh said he has made this year's Independence Day even sweeter by winning the gold medal in the Javelin throw event at the Tokyo Olympics.

"Subedar Neeraj as well as other Olympic medalists have been specially invited to the Independence Day celebrations at the Red Fort tomorrow. I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for this," Singh said.