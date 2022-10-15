Rajnath Singh to unveil statue of Prithviraj Chauhan at Jhajjar

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the statue of Prithviraj Chauhan will be unveiled on November 13, 2022 at village Kulana, Jhajjar. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will be the chief guest on this occasion.



Khattar informed this while interacting with the media persons on Friday. The Chief Minister said that a delegation led by BJP state president O P Dhankar met him on Friday. The delegation included heads, representatives and members of various khaps.

Chief Minister Khattar said that extensive discussions took place on various issues during the meeting with the delegation. One of the primary issues of discussion was the amendment of the Hindu Marriage Act, which will be proceeded in consultation with the legal experts, he added. The other topic discussed during the meeting was the cases registered during the Jat reservation movement. The CM assured the delegation that they had decided to withdraw the cases. However, some cases that are pending will be reviewed soon.

Responding to a question regarding Adampur by-election, he said that he is optimistic regarding the grand victory of BJP's candidate Bhavya Bishnoi. Similarly, in response to a question regarding general elections in Himachal, Khattar said that elections are important in a democratic system.