Rajnath Singh performs 'Shastra Puja' at military base in Auli

new delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday performed 'Shastra Puja' (worship of weapons) on the occasion of Vijaya Dashami at a military base in Uttarakhand's Auli.



In his impromptu address to the soldiers, Singh hailed the "unparalleled bravery and courage" of the military personnel during the clashes in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley in June 2020.

He said India believes in the principle "the whole world is one family" but gives a befitting response if any outsider casts an "evil eye" on it.

Chief of Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande and General-Officer-Commanding-in-Chief of Surya Command Lt Gen Yogendra Dimri were among the officials present on the occasion.

Because of such bravery, the whole world acknowledged India's growing stature, and India emerged as one of the key decision makers on all issues of international importance, Singh added.

He said India is heard with respect in international fora.

Singh has been performing "Shastra Puja" for last several years, including during his tenure as the Union home minister in the previous NDA government.