Rajnath Singh lays foundation stone of new Army HQ building

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh laid the foundation stone for construction of a new Army headquarter building in Delhi Cantonment on Friday.



Christened 'Thal Sena Bhawan', the complex will be spread over nearly 39 acres.

"We have laid the first stone of the new Sena Bhawan... It will represent the unsung heroes of the armed forces who have sacrificed their lives for the country," he said.

(Image from indiatoday.in)