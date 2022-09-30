Rajnath Singh interacts with troops at Line of Actual Control

Itanagar: Defence Minister Thursday visited the forward areas at Anini in Dibang Valley district of Arunachal Pradesh and interacted with the troops deployed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

He made an on-the-ground assessment of the country's preparedness along the line of Axctual Control and took stock of the entire agmut of security-related aspects, an official release said.

Singh was accompanied by Army Chief General Manoj Pande and GOC-in-C, Eastern Command Lt Gen R P Kalita and other senior officers of the Indian Army, Tezpur-based Defence spokesperson Lt Col A S Walia said.

The defence minister visited the forward areas at a time when China is upgrading its infrastructure along the border. China refuses to accept India's sovereignty in Arunachal Pradesh and calls it a part of South Tibet. Singh is on a two-day day visit to forward areas in eastern Arunachal Pradesh and Assam since Wednesday.

He was briefed on the operational situation and preparedness of the Gajraj Corps by its General Officer Commanding Lieutenant General

D S Rana during his visit to the military station at Tezpur, Walia said.

Singh interacted with the troops and complimented them for high standards of professionalism and dedication while safe guarding the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country braving harsh weather conditions and inhospitable terrain, the Defence spokesperson said.