Rajnath Singh flags off 900 Oxygen Concentrators for HP

Shimla: In yet another tranche of emergency help to Himachal Pradesh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday flagged off 900 Oxygen Concentrators for Himachal Pradesh at initiative of Union Minister of State for finance Anurag Thakur from Delhi.



These oxygen concentrators will cater to over 1400 beds and strengthen Himachal's fight against COVID19.

This is the third such emergency medical relief consignment which Anurag Thakur has rushed to Himachal Pradesh during the past two months.

Speaking on the occasion Rajnath Singh said, "the Oxygen Bank set-up for Himachal Pradesh is first of its kind, which has been operationalised to cater to the needs of Covid patients for 1400 beds capacity."

Previously sent multiple consignments, including COVID relief materials has proved a biggest lifesaving initiative at Hamirpur –the parliamentary constituency of Anurag Thakur at his personal initiative.

Anurag Thakur informed that during the COVID pandemic he has provided over 1000 oxygen concentrators, 3 PSA plants for Himachal Pradesh, apart from a regular supply of masks, PPE kits, surgical gloves and other COVID resources. "I have been constantly monitoring the COVID situation in my area as having also dispatched 17 Asptal Mobile Medical Units, carrying COVID relief materials for 12 districts in Himachal Pradesh," he said.

Recently, BJP national president J P Nadda had laid the foundation for two PSA Oxygen Plants of 140 LPM each for Hamirpur & Bilaspur and flagged off 108 Oxygen Concentrators along with 160 Oxygen Cylinders as part of COVID relief for Himachal Pradesh.