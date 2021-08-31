Rajnath launches projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore

Lucknow: Praising the tough stand taken by Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath on law and order, Defence Minister Ranjath Singh here on Tuesday said the pulse of criminals quickens by just hearing his name.



Addressing during the launching of 180 development projects worth over Rs 1,700 crore in his Lok Sabha constituency, Rajnath said progress cannot take place without better law and order situation, for which the CM deserves appreciation.

Singh, who had reached here earlier in the day, inaugurated 90 projects and laid stones of 90 others at a function, attended by CM Adityanath and Deputy Chief Ministers Dinesh Sharma and Keshav Prasad Maurya.

He also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that 90 per cent of the families in the country are covered by one or other government scheme.

"I am taking the 90 per cent figure with full caution. The number may be more than that," he said.

Rajnath said the God had made a good team of Yogi and Modi, both with two-syllable name.

As far as the UP's law and order is concerned, the heartbeat of criminals quickens as soon as they hear the two syllable name "Yo-gi", he added.

"If we want to ensure good governance in the state, it is not possible without better law and order. Development is also not possible without it. He should be appreciated for the strict action taken by him," Rajnath added.