Rajnath exhorts defence industry to manufacture cost-effective products

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday called on the Indian defence manufacturers to produce state-of-the-art and cost



effective military products not only for India but also for the world.

He also said India has set a target of turnover of Rs 1.75 lakh crore in defence manufacturing by 2025, noting that boosting domestic production of military equipment is a major focus of the government.

The defence minister was addressing the fifth annual session of Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM).

In his remarks, Singh asserted that the government fully understands the importance of a fool-proof security apparatus and is constantly working towards bolstering all dimensions of national security to take the country to greater heights.

"Only a secure and strong nation can achieve the heights of success. No matter how rich or knowledgeable a nation is, its prosperity is threatened if national security is not ensured," he said.

"We are focussing on national security and economic prosperity to make India one of the strongest countries in the world," he added.

Singh said former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee considered the private sector as a game-changer and the present government is carrying forward that vision with great zeal.

He said the defence ministry has already put out three lists comprising 309 defence items which will not be imported under a staggered timeline.