Rajnath: Armed Forces will see larger participation of women in coming yrs

New Delhi: Indian armed forces will see larger participation of women in the coming years, defence minister Rajnath Singh asserted on Tuesday.



While addressing FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO)'s event here at the national capital Singh said, "Today, women are not only working in the Army in every wing, but now we are also giving permanent commission to them. Today, admission is being given to boys as well as girls in every Sainik School. The doors of NDA have also been opened for women. "

The defence minister also added that about two lakh women took the entrance exam last year (2021) with great enthusiasm. "The percentage of women in the Indian Army will increase significantly in the coming times," he said.

In the last year, the government informed the apex court that women can join military colleges and be eligible for permanent commissions. Data till 2021 shows women make up a little presence of 0.56 per cent of India's 1.4 million army personnel. Whereas, their representation is somewhat better in the air force is about 1.08 per cent and in navy- 6.5 per cent. In fact, in the last year, the Supreme Court also allowed women to sit for examinations to India's National Defence Academy (NDA).

Not only in armed forces, mentioning women's success and their growing participation in every sector, the Union Minister also said that several schemes dedicated to skill development, but employment and entrepreneurship have also been rolled out by the central government.

He said these schemes have paved the way for the holistic development of women and given them the confidence to forge a new identity. "Women are now playing an active role in all spheres of life, including education, health, industry, trade, defence and sports," Singh added.

The event 'Celebrating Women', on the theme 'Women Transforming India' was organised as part of 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav'- being celebrated across the country to commemorate 75 years of Independence.

The Raksha Mantri (Defence Minister) further lauded the FLO for organising the event which symbolises a 'New India' where "both men and women are making an equal contribution in the overall development of the nation".

During this occasion, tributes were also paid to Bharat Ratna Late Lata Mangeshkar. Her sister Usha Mangeshkar received an award on behalf of the late veteran singer.