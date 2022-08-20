'Rajiv's single term as PM will be recalled for achievements'

New Delhi: While paying rich tributes to former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on his birth anniversary, the Congress on Saturday said that his (Rajiv's) single term as PM will be remembered for far-reaching achievements, including deepening the foundations of the IT revolution that has transformed India.



Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra visited their father's memorial, Veer Bhumi, and paid homage on his 78th birth anniversary on Saturday morning. Others who paid tributes include Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, party's general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, chief spokesperson Jairam Ramesh, etc. Soon after paying tributes, in a tweet, Rahul Gandhi said, "Papa, you are always with me, in my heart. I will always try to fulfill the dream that you saw for the country." He also shared a video and picture montage on Rajiv Gandhi.

In a statement, Ramesh said that his single term as prime minister will be remembered for numerous landmarks and far-reaching achievements of which six stand out for his personal drive, commitment and leadership.

First, he deepened the foundations of the IT revolution that has transformed India, Ramesh said, adding, "Second, he led the way personally in ensuring that Panchayats and Nagarpalikas were accorded Constitutional status with one-third reservation for women and emerged as effective institutions of self-government." The fact that there are now 14 lakh women elected to such institutions is a tribute to his determination, Ramesh added. The Congress also pointed out that Rajiv Gandhi crafted accords that brought peace and development back to troubled regions of the country like Assam, Punjab, Mizoram and Darjeeling.

"Fourth, he ensured that 18-year olds have the right to vote, opened a new future to youth by establishing the network of Navodaya Vidyalayas in all districts and had Swami Vivekananda's birthday declared as National Youth Day," he said.

The fifth major contribution of the former prime minister was that he launched 'Project Clean Ganga' and the national wasteland development programme, and was responsible for a comprehensive law to protect the environment, he said.

"Sixth, he took significant initiatives to resolve our long-standing issues with China & Pakistan and submitted to the UN an action plan for universal and complete nuclear disarmament," Ramesh said.