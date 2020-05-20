Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna to be launched tomorrow

Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna will be launched tomorrow (May 21), the death anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel through video conferencing. The scheme will benefit over 19 lakh farmers in the state and encourage them to produce more crops. The scheme will be providing relief to farmers by giving money in their hands during this time of crisis.



The actual scheme:

Under the scheme, Rs. 5700 crore will be transferred directly into accounts of farmers in four installments. 18 lakh 34 thousand 834 farmers will be provided Rs 1500 crore as first installment for paddy crop.

The financial assistance calculated on the basis of Rs 10,000 per acre will be deposited to each beneficiary account based on registered area and area under cultivation during Kharif crop season 2019 as an agriculture assistance grant through Direct Benefit Transfer for procuring crops like paddy, maize and sugarcane (Rabi).

Purpose and aim of the scheme:

"Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna" is initiated in the state to assist agricultural inputs with an aim to encourage crop production. The scheme has been partially implemented from Kharif 2019 with retrospective effect.

Who are to be benefitted:

Farmers planting paddy and maize crops in Kharif 2019 via the medium of cooperative societies, on the basis of Input ratio, the maximum amount is Rs 10,000 per acre depending on the amount acquired through the medium will be given the amount in their account. Over 18.35 lakh farmers of the state under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana will receive the payment of first installment amounted to Rs.1500 crores payment for paddy crop. The farmers will include Marginal farmer- 953706, Small farmer -560284, Big farmer- 320844 i.e total - 18,34,834 from Raipur, Durg, Bilaspur, Surguja, Bastar divisions.

Farmers of acquired maize crop are also to be benefited under the scheme in Kharif 2019 through Cooperative Society. Data related to procurement is being obtained from the concerned department. On the basis of this, payment will be made to farmers producing maize in the next installment.

Providing support to Sugarcane farmers:

Under Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, in the crushing year 2019-20 for sugarcane crop purchased by the cooperative factory on the basis of the quantity of sugarcane , FRP amount of 261 Rs per quintal and a total of 93.75 incentives per quintal means maximum of Rs. 355 per quintal will be paid. Under this, 34 thousand 637 farmers of the state will get Rs 73 crore 55 lakh in four installments. The first installment of which 18 crore 43 lakh will be transferred on May 21.

Sugarcane factory-wise beneficiary in crushing year 2019-20 under the scheme are Bhoramdev Sugar Factory Kawardha, Maa Mahamaya Sugar Factory Ambikapur, Maa Danteshwari Mayya Sugar Factory, Balod and Loh Purush Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Sugar Factory Pandaria.

Payment of outstanding bonus for sugarcane crop:

Payment of outstanding bonus of sugarcane crop crushing in the year 2018-19 through cooperative sugar factory, depending on the quantity of sugarcane, incentive amount of 27 crore will be given to 24,414 farmers on the basis of 50 Rs per quintal. Under this, Rs 10 crore 27 lakh will be given to 24 thousand 414 farmers of the state.

Inclusion of more crops from next season:

State government has also included sugarcane crops, paddy, maize, soyabean, groundnut, sesame, pigeonpea, moong, urad, kulthi, ramatil, kodo, kotki and rabi from kharif 2020 in the 'Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojna'. The government has also said that if farmers, taking the grant for paddy crop last year, replace the paddy with other crops included in the scheme this year, then in such a situation they will be given an additional assistance per acre.

Chhattisgarh government committed to strengthen rural economy:

In order to make the state's economy dynamic and strong, Chhattisgarh government has transferred an amount of Rs 900 crore to farmers in their accounts in times of crisis under crop insurance and Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Yojana.

Earlier also, under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, the state government has waived Rs 8800 crore loan of about 18 lakh farmers and provided relief to farmers by taking steps like four times compensation on agricultural land acquisition, irrigation tax waiver.

Generating employment through MNREGA and other ways (forest produce):

During the lockdown period, the Chhattisgarh government generated employment under the Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Scheme that directly benefitted 23 lakh villagers while for people depending on forest produce, collection of 16.71 lakh standard sacks of tendu leaves with which about 12.53 lakh collectors will be benefited was fixed in the forest areas of the State.

Chhattisgarh accounts for 98 per cent of the total forest produce across India. In the current season, the government has committed to pay Rs 649 crore to people dependent on forest produce. The State government is giving an additional incentive of Rs 13 per kg for the fixed support price of Mahua flower at Rs 17 per kg. Similarly, in addition to the support price in the purchase of Kusumi lac, Rangeeni lac and Kullu gum, additional incentive is being given by the State government. About 44 per cent area of Chhattisgarh is covered by forest, 31 per cent of the population belongs to tribal community. Forest produce is the major source of income for millions of families in the State.

To increase the income of the tribals, the government has ensured the middle-market free system and purchase of forest produce at the right price. Tendu leaf collection rate increased to Rs 4,000 per standard bag. Also, the number of forest produce purchased at support price has been increased to 25 from 7.