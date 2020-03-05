Rajinikanth to meet functionaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram

Chennai: Actor turned politician Rajinikanth is meeting the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram on Thursday here.



Rajinikanth had said he would surely enter the Tamil Nadu politics and his party would contest in the next Assembly elections.

The elections for Tamil Nadu assembly is scheduled next year and hence the meeting of Rajinikanth with the district secretaries of Rajini Makkal Mandram assumes significance, say political observers.