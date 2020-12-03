Rajinikanth to launch party in Jan, outfit to fight 2021 elections

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Thursday asserted that he would launch his political party in January 2021, ending years of suspense and in a big morale booster to his supporters and fans.



The top star, promising his brand of spiritual politics, dramatically asserted that he was even ready to risk his life for the sake of people's welfare by making a foray into politics.

The 70-year old actor categorically said that his party would fight Assembly elections in 2021 and "emerge victorious."

Assembly elections are due in Tamil Nadu during April-May 2021. He expressed confidence that his to be floated outfit would be able to "win elections with the huge support of people."

"In the upcoming Assembly elections, the emergence of spiritual politics will happen for sure. A wonder will happen," he said on his twitter handle.

An announcement on matters connected to the party launch would be made on December 31, he tweeted.

Later speaking to reportes at his Poes Garden residence, he recalled that he had announced on December 31, 2017 that he would launch a political party ahead of Assembly elections 2021 and contest from all the 234 constituencies in the state.

Referring to his 'resurgence' remark earlier this year, when he had said that an upsurge among people was necessary to kickstart his political journey, he said to create an ambience for such a change, he had planned to tour the

state.

However, it could not be done in view of the Coronavirus pandemic, he said. Recalling that he had undergone a kidney transplant in 2016 and the advice of doctors against venturing into politics since it involved active campaigning considering the pandemic, he said this aspect made him ponder over the question of entering politics as reaching out to the people was

necessary.

Against this backdrop, he said, years ago when he was unwell and treated at Singapore, it was the prayers of the Tamil Nadu people that brought him back to

life.

Considering people's love for him, he said even if his political entry endagered and 'snuffed out' his very life, he would only be happy as his political journey was intended for the welfare of the

people.

"No one will be more happy than me even if I happen to lose my life for people's sake. I will never fail to keep my word. A political change is compulsory and very important. It is the need of the hour. If such a change does not happen now, it will never materialise.We have to change everything," he said dramatically in his inimitable style with a smile.

Asserting that he was only a tool, a catalyst for change, he said if he won in his political innings it would be people's victory and even if he lost, it belonged to the

people.

Former Congress leader and Gandhiya Makkal Iyakkam chief TamizharuviManian, renowned for his oratory in Tamil would take up the supervisory role in the proposed party and for its launch, he said.