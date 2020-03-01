Rajinikanth assures TN Muslim leaders help on CAA

Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai (TNJUS) members met actor Rajinikanth here on Sunday and apprised him of issues Muslims would face due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

According to K.M. Baqavi, TNJUS President, Rajinikanth assured the delegation that he would do the needful.

Rajinikanth, who plans to join politics in the state, had earlier said he would be the first person to raise voice even if a single Muslim was affected by the CAA.

He also said the central government might not withdraw the CAA as it had been passed by Parliament and okayed by the Supreme Court.