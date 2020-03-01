Rajinikanth assures TN Muslim leaders help on CAA
Chennai: The Tamil Nadu Jamathul Ulama Sabai (TNJUS) members met actor Rajinikanth here on Sunday and apprised him of issues Muslims would face due to the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the National Population Register (NPR) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).
According to K.M. Baqavi, TNJUS President, Rajinikanth assured the delegation that he would do the needful.
Rajinikanth, who plans to join politics in the state, had earlier said he would be the first person to raise voice even if a single Muslim was affected by the CAA.
He also said the central government might not withdraw the CAA as it had been passed by Parliament and okayed by the Supreme Court.
Next Story
Delhi poll will be fought on good vs bad governance:...25 Jan 2020 5:27 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Microsoft may launch Surface Duo sooner than expected1 March 2020 2:27 PM GMT
HONOR MagicWatch 2: Budget wearable with great battery1 March 2020 2:26 PM GMT
Samsung Galaxy S20+: Android flagship to outpace the rest1 March 2020 2:24 PM GMT
Three More Bodies Found In Violence-Hit Part Of Delhi,...1 March 2020 1:49 PM GMT
NDA united in Bihar, asserts Nitish at JD(U) workers' rally1 March 2020 1:45 PM GMT