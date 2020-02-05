Rajini throws weight behind CAA, NPR, says no threat to Muslims

Chennai: Superstar Rajinikanth on Wednesday threw his weight behind the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act and asserted that the legislation did not pose any threat to Muslims while backing the National Population Register exercise as "very essential."

The actor's remarks did not go down well with the opposition, led by the DMK, which alleged he was echoing the views of the BJP and Sangh Parivar.

The ruling AIADMK in Tamil Nadu welcomed his stand that he would back Muslims if they were affected by the CAA, saying it was its policy too.

In his first reaction after the amendment to the Citizenship Amendment Act and nationwide protests against it, the top actor also sought to dispel misgivings about the National Register of Citizens saying the government was yet to make up its mind about it.

On the CAA, the 69-year-old actor wondered as to how Muslims, who chose to stay back in India following partition will be sent out of the country.

While a chunk of the Muslim population chose Pakistan, others decided to continue to live and die in India since it was their nation of birth, the "janma bhoomi" and they have all their rights in the country, he asserted.

"A scare is created as if the CAA is a threat to Muslims. How it is a threat to Muslims? CAA is no threat to Muslims, if they face trouble (due to the law), I will be the first person to raise voice for them," he told reporters here.

Notably, the actor, who is expected to foray into politics has taken a stand contrary to that of his friend and Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Haasan, who has staunchly opposed the CAA.

MNM is among the parties who have filed petitions against the Citizenship Amendment Act in the apex court.

Rajinikanth, who is likely to float his party ahead of the Assembly elections next year, also pointed out that the central government has said Indian people will have no problem in view of the CAA.