'Rajim is not just a city, but also a symbol of Chhattisgarh's culture'

Raipur: Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said that Rajim is not just a city, but a symbol of culture for the entire Chhattisgarh. He said that Rajim is not only the point of confluence of three rivers, but also a confluene point for cultures. People from all over Chhattisgarh as well as Odisha, Maharashtra also visit Rajim to attend the mega fair- 'Rajim Mela'.

Baghel expressed these views at the Jubilee Festival of Bhakti Mahtari Rajim Dai organized by Sahu Samaj in Rajim on Thursday. He said that Rajim has a history of hundreds of years. It is a symbol of our culture. He informed that District Administration has identified 54 acres of land for the new venue to organize Rajim Mela systematically. It also includes some private land, consent for which has been obtained from the land-owner farmers.

He said that all necessary arrangements and construction will be done at the identified site, to ensure that the saints, government employees and other people coming from outside during the Rajim Mela do not face any inconvenience. He said that there will be no shortage of funds for this mega event. Rajim Mela is part of our cultural identity.

The Chief Minister announced that the newly constructed Community Health Center at Fingeshwar will be named after Bhakti Mahtari Rajim Dai. He also announced approval of Rs 50 lakh for the under-construction Dharamshala in Rajim and five acres of land for the Rajim Mata Research Institute. He said that to maintain its cultural identity, Chhattisgarh government has announced public holidays on festivals like Teeja-Pora, Karma Jayanti, Hareli, World Tribal Day and Chhath. Today, Chhattisgarh has its own state song, which is sung at the begining of any program.

Baghel said that today the rural economy is being strengthened by various schemes launched by the government. Under Godhan Nyay Yojana, the government is procuring cow dung at 2 rupees/kg. The CM said that every possible effort is being made by the government to arrange gunny bags for paddy

procurement.