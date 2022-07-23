Rajbhar gets Y-category security

lucknow: The BJP-led Uttar Pradesh government accorded 'Y' category security to Suheldev Bharatiya Samaj Party (SBSP) president Om Prakash Rajbhar, a move seen in the context of the SP ally's growing proximity to the ruling party. The development comes days after Rajbhar's party broke ranks with the Samajwadi Party (SP) and voted for NDA's presidential candidate Droupadi Murmu, who has defeated opposition pick Yashwant Sinha.



The move has irked the Samajwadi Party which claimed that Rajbhar has been rewarded for his recent aggressive postures against the party leadership and that the party was aware of his continued links with the BJP ever since it returned to power for the second consecutive term in the Assembly polls earlier

this year.

According to a letter dated July 15 sent to the additional director general of police (security), Joint Secretary of the Home Department Vinay Kumar Singh said it has been decided to extend 'Y' category security to SBSP president and Zahurabad MLA Om Prakash Rajbhar. Singh has also asked the ADGP to complete necessary formalities.

Under the 'Y' category security cover, a protectee is provided 11 security personnel, including two personal security officers. When contacted, SBSP national spokesperson and Rajbhar's son Arjun confirmed party president being provided 'Y' category security.

Senior Samajwadi Party leader IP Singh termed the security extended to Rajbhar as the reward for his recent statements against them.

Rajbhar has been in contact with the BJP ever since the return of the Adityanath government for the second consecutive time, I P Singh said.